Aspiring priest brings youth to the "Gang of Christ"
In the troubled fringes of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, an aspiring priest is using his faith to reach out to young gang members and at-risk youth, and bring them into his "Gang of Christ." It is a risky vocation, but deacon Jose Luis Guerra says "My alba is my shield", referring to his white religious robes. Reuters joins him on a tours the city’s backstreets with some of his 15 fellow missionaries, two-thirds of whom are ex-gang members themselves. ( Words) - By Daniel Becerril
An aspiring Catholic priest Jose Luis Guerra, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, and other missionaries hand out a Bible to Angel Castillo, who wants to become a missionary with Raza Nueva, in the municipality of Garcia, outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, July 12, 2016.REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An aspiring Catholic priest Jose Luis Guerra, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, talks to Angel Castillo, who wants to become a missionary with Raza Nueva, in the municipality of Garcia, outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Young people listen to members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Juarez, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An aspiring Catholic priests Jose Luis Guerra (L) and Jose Luis Fernandez, members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, bless young men during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 1, 2016REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news
Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions