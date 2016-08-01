Aspiring priest brings youth to the "Gang of Christ"

In the troubled fringes of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, an aspiring priest is using his faith to reach out to young gang members and at-risk youth, and bring them into his "Gang of Christ." It is a risky vocation, but deacon Jose Luis Guerra says "My alba is my shield", referring to his white religious robes. Reuters joins him on a tours the city’s backstreets with some of his 15 fellow missionaries, two-thirds of whom are ex-gang members themselves. ( Words) - By Daniel Becerril