Canadian vendor shares own experience in response to controversial prostitution bill

“I worked for many years as a sex worker in strip clubs. I did it knowingly and purposefully. For me, it wasn’t exploitation—it was a way to work independently.” L’Itineraire vendor Jo Redwitch reflects on her former career as a sex dancer in Montreal. Her essay is in reaction to Canada's controversial new prostitution bill, which has been widely denounced by sex workers because it makes the sex trade illegal and could create more victims. Jo believes the bill “isn’t suited to the reality of sex work” and hopes more sex workers can “find the courage to speak out and share their point of view” to challenge common stigmas. Her essay is a brave example. (828 Words) - By Jo Redwitch, L’Itineraire vendor