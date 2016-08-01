Confessions from a street paper vendor: “I have no money, no home, no life. I’m tired”

Street Sense vendor and writer Tyrone Hall shares his frustrations about homelessness and how he’s holding onto hope in this personal essay. The 62-year-old feels stuck in Washington D.C. shelter system, but has found a glimmer of hope in the success of his fellow vendors who have found housing. “I saw a man in our paper holding a key to his home. That gives me hope. But I wonder how far down the list I am and how many years that will turn into,” Tyrone writes. (259 Words) - By Tyrone Hall