Confessions from a street paper vendor: “I have no money, no home, no life. I’m tired”

Street Sense - USA 01 August 2016
Street Sense vendor and writer Tyrone Hall shares his frustrations about homelessness and how he’s holding onto hope in this personal essay. The 62-year-old feels stuck in Washington D.C. shelter system, but has found a glimmer of hope in the success of his fellow vendors who have found housing. “I saw a man in our paper holding a key to his home. That gives me hope. But I wonder how far down the list I am and how many years that will turn into,” Tyrone writes. (259 Words) - By Tyrone Hall
