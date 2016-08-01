Letter to my younger self: Jimmy Osmond

“When I look back at the 16-year-old me, I see that he was very independent but a little lonely,” says Jimmy Osmond. The American singer, actor, and businessman is the youngest member of the sibling musical group the Osmonds. In a letter to his younger self, he looks back on how, despite feeling like the “child star no one wanted to hear from”, he found his own way in show business. He also talks about being threatened with kidnap, his friendship with Michael Jackson – and why he doesn't respect Justin Bieber. (1203 Words) - By Jane Graham