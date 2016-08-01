Our vendors: Gary Davis (Denver Voice, Denver, Colorado)

Denver Voice vendor Gary Davis is a prime example of turning mistakes into stepping stones on the path to success. Gary has had a long journey battling alcohol addiction, a problem which has led him to homelessness more than once. Today, however, Gary is one year sober and housed. He shares his story and explains how Denver Voice has helped his recovery. “Vending the Voice helps me stay sober; my self-esteem is so much better,” said Gary. “I am working. I am self- sufficient.” (569 Words) - By Linette Hidalgo