Shelter mural draws attention to homelessness in Washington D.C.

Murals of people in power adorn much of Washington D.C. But residents of the city’s homeless shelter CCNV have also been put in the spotlight thanks to local artist Rose Jaffe. Their portraits feature in her eye-catching mural on a wall outside the shelter, which bears slogans like “Homeless lives matter.” While residents say it makes the “feel like a celebrity”, the city’s street paper asks why money is being spent on beatification while conditions inside continue to deteriorate and its very future remains in limbo. (668 Words) - By CJ Ciaramella