print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Uganda ill-equipped for growing cancer burden

  01 August 2016

One in 500 Ugandans suffer from cancer. But only five per cent of patients will get any form of treatment, with most facing an often tortuous death. IPS reporter Amy Fallon visits Hospice Africa Uganda (HAU), one of few medical treatment centres that can provide morphine to comfort patients during their last days. She discovers how late diagnosis, due to poor screening services, and a dire lack of radiotherapy services, is claiming too many lives, and that the Ugandan government is failing cancer patients. (1170 Words) - By Amy Fallon

IPS_Uganda 1

Jovia, who died on Apr. 29, 2016, suffered from both HIV/AIDS and cervical cancer, a deadly combination affecting thousands of women in Uganda.Credit: Amy Fallon/IPS

IPS_Uganda 2

A tray of morphine at Hospice Africa Uganda.Credit: Amy Fallon/IPS


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo