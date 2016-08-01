Uganda ill-equipped for growing cancer burden

One in 500 Ugandans suffer from cancer. But only five per cent of patients will get any form of treatment, with most facing an often tortuous death. IPS reporter Amy Fallon visits Hospice Africa Uganda (HAU), one of few medical treatment centres that can provide morphine to comfort patients during their last days. She discovers how late diagnosis, due to poor screening services, and a dire lack of radiotherapy services, is claiming too many lives, and that the Ugandan government is failing cancer patients. (1170 Words) - By Amy Fallon