Vendor explains why his street paper is a “lifeline from drowning in depression”

Street Sense - USA 01 August 2016

In this uplifting and inspiring personal essay, Damon Smith explains exactly what it means to be a street paper vendor. He reveals how selling Street Sense in Washington D.C. helped him overcome the “mental torture” of homelessness and has given him more confidence and a sense of purpose. “Becoming a vendor was like the sunshine after the storm. It's a lifeline from drowning in depression,” he reveals. (299 Words) - By Damon Smith

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news