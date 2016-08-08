Ballet dancer with scoliosis raises the barre to follow ambitions

American ballet dancer Paige Fraser talks about overcoming scoliosis to follow her ambitions. Diagnosed during her freshman year of high school, Fraser went against her doctor’s advice to undergo surgery and instead learned to self-medicate and adapt to the exaggerated curvature of her spine. Today, she is an inspirational dancer at Visceral Dance Chicago and also starred of an Intel Superbowl commercial aired in February. She talks about self-belief and empowering others in an interview with StreetWise. (1077 Words) - By Alexandria Spillman