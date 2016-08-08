print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Climate-smart agriculture for drought-stricken Madagascar

 IPS 08 August 2016

Madagascar is facing the worst drought in 35 years and many farms have been devastated. But for Mirantsoa Faniry Rakotomalala, a farmer in the south of the island, the story is different. Thanks to a U.N. programme to promote climate-smart agriculture, her farm is thriving. IPS reports on a project that’s using simple techniques to ensure that people in the region have enough produce to eat and sell. (943 Words) - By Miriam Gathigah

IPS_Madagascar

As a result of farmers embracing Climate-Smart Agriculture, some fields are still green and alive even as drought rages in the south of Madagascar Miriam Gathigah/IPS

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo