Climate-smart agriculture for drought-stricken Madagascar

Madagascar is facing the worst drought in 35 years and many farms have been devastated. But for Mirantsoa Faniry Rakotomalala, a farmer in the south of the island, the story is different. Thanks to a U.N. programme to promote climate-smart agriculture, her farm is thriving. IPS reports on a project that’s using simple techniques to ensure that people in the region have enough produce to eat and sell. (943 Words) - By Miriam Gathigah