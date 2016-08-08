Paid leave: the fight to end criminalization of immigrants

Street Roots - USA 08 August 2016
The criminalization of improper border crossings costs U.S. taxpayers billions but does little to stifle the flow of illegal immigrants, and exacerbates America’s mass incarceration problem. In an in-depth report, Portland street paper, Street Roots, examines why profit-driven private prison companies – which operate 62 percent of the nation’s 250 immigration detention facilities – are at the root of the problem. (1941 Words) - By Emily Green
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news