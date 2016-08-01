Social impact bond creates housing for homeless in Denver

Denver VOICE - USA 01 August 2016

Denver’s social impact bond program is helping to finance new housing for people experiencing homelessness—and may end up saving the city some money too. The city’s street paper investigates how the initiative works to drive resources towards the most effective programs. An example is Renaissance at North Colorado Station, which will provide housing and case management services to at least 250 of the city’s chronically homeless. (984 Words) - By Sonia Christensen

