Syrian athletes’ Olympic dreams

Reuters 08 August 2016

Syria is sending seven athletes to Rio to compete in the Olympics Games this month. But the selection committee is run by the government of President Bashar al-Assad, so those in rebel-held areas are excluded. Reuters meets Syrian athletes who sacrificed their careers to fight against the government – and those who are competing as part of the refugee team. [Includes photo series.] (645 Words) - By Abdalrhman Ismail and Omar Sanadiki

