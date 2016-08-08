print logo
Syrian athletes’ Olympic dreams

 Reuters 08 August 2016

Syria is sending seven athletes to Rio to compete in the Olympics Games this month. But the selection committee is run by the government of President Bashar al-Assad, so those in rebel-held areas are excluded. Reuters meets Syrian athletes who sacrificed their careers to fight against the government – and those who are competing as part of the refugee team. [Includes photo series.] (645 Words) - By Abdalrhman Ismail and Omar Sanadiki

Reuters_Syrian Gymnast 1

Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters_Syrian Gymnast 2

Gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas poses with his medals and trophies inside his home in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, March 23, 2016REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters_Syrian Swimmer 1

Syrian swimmer Baean Jouma trains for the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Damascus, Syria July 26, 2016REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters_Syrian Swimmer 2

Syrian swimmer Baean Jouma trains for the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Damascus, Syria July 26, 2016REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki


