“Non-lethal” pellet guns maim hundreds in Kashmiri protests

 IPS 12 August 2016

Since 8 July, there have been deadly clashes between protestors and government forces in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. Pellet guns were introduced in Kashmir as a “non-lethal” alternative to bullets after security forces killed nearly 200 people during demonstrations against Indian rule from 2008 to 2010. But there is increasing evidence that these pellets cause severe harm to those shot. (925 Words) - By Umah Shah

X-ray of a pellet victim injured during the current protests in Kashmir.Credit: IPS/Umar Shah

11-year-old Umar Nazir received more than 12 pellets in his face that damaged both his eyes. He was shot during anti-government protests in the Indian state of Kashmir.Credit: IPS/Umar Shah

Since July 8, 2016, 52 protesters have been killed in Kashmir and more than 2,500 injured, around 600 of them due to pellets fired by security forces. Many of the victims are children.Credit: IPS/Umar Shah


