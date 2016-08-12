“Non-lethal” pellet guns maim hundreds in Kashmiri protests

IPS 12 August 2016

Since 8 July, there have been deadly clashes between protestors and government forces in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. Pellet guns were introduced in Kashmir as a “non-lethal” alternative to bullets after security forces killed nearly 200 people during demonstrations against Indian rule from 2008 to 2010. But there is increasing evidence that these pellets cause severe harm to those shot. (925 Words) - By Umah Shah

