“We’re still human beings”: Canada’s 13-year-old trans rights trailblazer

At just 13, trans activist Tru Wilson has already successfully taken her school to court for refusing to let her dress according to her preferred gender. Thanks to her human rights victory transgender students must be called by the name and pronouns of their choosing, and they can wear uniforms and access bathrooms that match their gender identity. Megaphone met the young campaigner, and investigated the barriers that trans people still face in Canada. (3338 Words) - By Aurora Tejeida