Alpacas: cuddly lawnmowers in a North German town

Bodo - Germany 15 August 2016

Indigenous to South America, 23 alpacas have found an unusual home in one German town. Bodo talks to breeder Sandra Busemann about the story behind wanting ‘a couple of lawnmowers’ for the land, which resulted in her family rearing Huacaya alpacas, a most unique kind of farm animal. The alpacas’ wool is used to produce clothing – and some even find a place as therapy animals. (1020 Words) - By Alexandra Gehrhardt

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news