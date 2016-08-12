Artists emphasise Big Issue’s place at the heart of Britain

As The Big Issue approaches their 25th anniversary, the sense that the brand – and most importantly the vendors – make up a vital part of a new, progressive Britishness continues to grow. In Heathrow airport, one of the first welcoming faces you’ll see is Big Issue Floriana Stanciu – one of the faces of the airport’s new ‘Welcome’ poster campaign. Meanwhile in Bristol and Glasgow, vendors star in murals to celebrate the cities, and in Edinburgh one artist has painted dozens of vendors. It’s part of a kick-back against Brexit negativity, says the street paper. (802 Words) - By Andrew Burns