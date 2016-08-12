Big Issue vendor to welcome millions of Heathrow airport passengers

The Big Issue UK 12 August 2016

Big Issue vendor Floriana Stanciu will greet 1.5 million passengers a week as part of Heathrow Airport’s ‘Welcome’ campaign. She joins a Red Arrows pilot, a town crier, a zookeeper, a TFL Tube driver, a Globe theatre actor and British astronaut Tim Peake as Welcome ambassadors on the posters in the airport’s four terminals. (160 Words) - By Andrew Burns

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news