Curbing violence in South Africa’s Gangtowns

The Big Issue South Africa 12 August 2016
Police efforts to curb gang membership and violence in Cape Town are failing. In an attempt to find a solution, South African investigative journalist Don Pinnock’s new book turns existing theories on their head. In this piece written especially for The Big Issue South Africa, he reflects on his affinity with ‘Coloured’ culture, even under apartheid, and how his friendships with gang members opened the door to a little-understood world. He argues that the key to breaking the gangs is giving hope to young people. (1253 Words) - By Don Pinnock
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news