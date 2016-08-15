Finding Dory: an environmental disaster waiting to happen?

With the release of Finding Dory, another Hollywood-fuelled pet craze is around the corner. But blue tangs can grow to up to a foot long – and have a poisonous sting. Campaigners worry they’ll have to deal with abandoned animals again, as happened after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-fuelled terrapin craze. Meanwhile, fish are being illegally harvested from the wild, with no thought for the ecosystem. The Big Issue asks, are animal films heroes or villains? (1342 Words) - By Lucy Sweet