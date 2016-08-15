Finding Dory: an environmental disaster waiting to happen?
With the release of Finding Dory, another Hollywood-fuelled pet craze is around the corner. But blue tangs can grow to up to a foot long – and have a poisonous sting. Campaigners worry they’ll have to deal with abandoned animals again, as happened after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-fuelled terrapin craze. Meanwhile, fish are being illegally harvested from the wild, with no thought for the ecosystem. The Big Issue asks, are animal films heroes or villains? (1342 Words) - By Lucy Sweet
©2013 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.©2013 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
Kevin Barden and the team of marine biologists at the University of Florida are the first to breed blue tangs in captivity.
Marine biologists at the University of Florida are the first to breed blue tangs in captivity. University of Florida
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actress Ellen DeGeneres attends The World Premiere of Disney-Pixar's FINDING DORY on Wednesday, June 8, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
©2013 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.©2013 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
©2013 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.©2013 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news