Homeless Emergency in Santa Rosa – the California town’s three-point plan to combat homelessness

Spare Change News - USA 12 August 2016
Sonoma County in California had over 3,000 homeless residents, according to a 2015 census. In July, a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in a doorway in the town where he slept. As a result of that tragedy and the shocking statistics, a series of measures is being introduced to combat homelessness. These include the move to declare a local state of emergency. With suggestions that Governor of California, Jerry Brown, has been less than empathetic to the state-wide matter in the past, how far will the measures reach to solve the issue? (776 Words) - By Tessa Roy
