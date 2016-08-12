Pan African Parliament Endorses Ban on FGM

IPS 12 August 2016

Globally, an estimated 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone some form of female genital mutilation (FGM). In Africa, FGM is practiced in at least 26 of 43 African countries, with prevalence rates ranging from 98 percent in Somalia to 5 percent in Zaire. But after years of wrangling and debates among African leaders, the movement to end the practice is gaining real momentum on the continent. (720 Words) - By Desmond Latham

Female genital mutilation traditional surgeon in Kapchorwa, Uganda speaking to a reporter. The women in the area are being trained by the civil society organisation REACH in how to educate people to stop the practice. Credit: IPS/Joshua Kyalimpa

