Pan African Parliament Endorses Ban on FGM

IPS 12 August 2016
Globally, an estimated 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone some form of female genital mutilation (FGM). In Africa, FGM is practiced in at least 26 of 43 African countries, with prevalence rates ranging from 98 percent in Somalia to 5 percent in Zaire. But after years of wrangling and debates among African leaders, the movement to end the practice is gaining real momentum on the continent. (720 Words) - By Desmond Latham
