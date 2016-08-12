Parents who insist on vegan diet for children may risk jail in Italy

Reuters 12 August 2016
Conservative Italian parliamentarian Elvira Savino is fighting to enact laws that would see parents who insist on a vegan diet for their children risk up to four years in jail. "I just find it absurd that some parents are allowed to impose their will on children in an almost fanatical, religious way, often without proper scientific knowledge or medical consultation," she said. (405 Words) - By Philip Pullella
