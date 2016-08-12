print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Parents who insist on vegan diet for children may risk jail in Italy

 Reuters 12 August 2016

Conservative Italian parliamentarian Elvira Savino is fighting to enact laws that would see parents who insist on a vegan diet for their children risk up to four years in jail. "I just find it absurd that some parents are allowed to impose their will on children in an almost fanatical, religious way, often without proper scientific knowledge or medical consultation," she said. (405 Words) - By Philip Pullella

Reuters_Elvira Savino

Italy's member of parliament and PDL party Elvira Savino (C) and Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attend a debate in the upper house of Parliament in Rome. Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

reuters logo

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions

Recently added

SNS logo