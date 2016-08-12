The trouble with Hamburg’s new street paper

Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 12 August 2016
Following the launch in April of new street paper Straßen Journal Deutschland, chief editor of Hinz&Kunzt, Birgit Müller, speaks out about the code of editorial and vending practice used by the publication. Müller’s words are spotlighted among fears the magazine will follow the unpopular ethical code of its sister publication Straat Journaal Benelux in the Netherlands, which Müller says has copied articles without crediting their source and created problems for other street vendors. (359 Words) - By Birgit Müller
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news