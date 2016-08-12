The trouble with Hamburg’s new street paper

Following the launch in April of new street paper Straßen Journal Deutschland, chief editor of Hinz&Kunzt, Birgit Müller, speaks out about the code of editorial and vending practice used by the publication. Müller’s words are spotlighted among fears the magazine will follow the unpopular ethical code of its sister publication Straat Journaal Benelux in the Netherlands, which Müller says has copied articles without crediting their source and created problems for other street vendors. (359 Words) - By Birgit Müller