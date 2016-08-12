print logo
The trouble with Hamburg’s new street paper

 Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 12 August 2016

Following the launch in April of new street paper Straßen Journal Deutschland, chief editor of Hinz&Kunzt, Birgit Müller, speaks out about the code of editorial and vending practice used by the publication. Müller’s words are spotlighted among fears the magazine will follow the unpopular ethical code of its sister publication Straat Journaal Benelux in the Netherlands, which Müller says has copied articles without crediting their source and created problems for other street vendors. (359 Words) - By Birgit Müller

Hinz&Kuntz_Birgit Muller

Chief editor of Hinz&Kunzt, Birgit Müller  Credit: Annette Waywode

