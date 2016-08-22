print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Big buzz for London festival of homeless artists’ work

 INSP 22 August 2016

With its tagline ‘We_Are_One.’ The One Festival of Homeless Arts is a two month curation of exhibitions and events exploring issues and problems around homelessness. Taking place in Central London until the end of September both founder, Dave Tovey, and the artists involved talk about the aims of the festival and the public reaction so far. (830 Words) - By Cat Cochrane

INSP_One Festival 1

Dave Tovey with Arash Khoshnazar (left) and Neil Raja, two of the founders of Clothing The Homeless, a London-based initiative that feature heavily at the festival.Credit: Lucy Morris

INSP_One Festival 2

A sample of the artwork currently on display at the One Festival of Homeless Arts during August and September.Credit: Lucy Morris

INSP_One Festival 3

Award-winning animator Stephanie Griffiths in front of her artwork currently being exhibited at the One Festival of Homeless ArtsCredit: Lucy Morris

INSP_One Festival 4

Artwork is currently being exhibited from contributions by St Mungo’s, Cafe Art, clothing brand Hopeful Traders, and New Horizon Youth Centre among others.Credit: Lucy Morris

INSP_One Festival 5

One Festival founders Dave Tovey and Jacob Stevens speaking on London Live ahead of the start of the event.Credit: Lucy Morris


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

 Related Links

Recently added

SNS logo