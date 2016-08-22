print logo
Cirque Bidon: a French street circus, and school of life

 Scarp de' tenis - Italy 22 August 2016

It’s the world’s oldest alternative circus – and now it’s going back to Italy after a 15-year absence. Powered on its travels by horses, Bidon – from the French, meaning ‘swindle’ – makes people smile and dream. Scarp de’ tenis talks to founder, François, about his journey which started following the Paris Riots of 1968 through to leading the troupe’s performances that fire the imaginations of their audiences. (1558 Words) - By Stefania Culurgioni

Cirque Bidon founder François founded the alternative, vintage circus 40 years ago Credit: Stefania Culurgioni/Scarp de' tenis

Alternative, vintage circus Cirque Bidon's travelling wagon Credit: Stefania Culurgioni/Scarp de ‘tenis

A team of pedigree horses pull Cirque Bidon's travelling wagons Credit: Stefania Culurgioni/Scarp de' tenis

Italian acrobat Laura Bernocchi who performs with Cirque Bidon Credit: Stefania Culurgioni/Scarp de ‘tenis

Cirque Bidon's circus ring Credit: Stefania Culurgioni/Scarp de' tenis

Alternative, vintage circus Cirque Bidon's travelling wagons Credit: Stefania Culurgioni/Scarp de' tenis


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

