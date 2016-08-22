Education: an elusive dream for Cameroon’s indigenous peoples

Bernard, a 14-year-old student in Ntam Carrefour in South East Cameroon would like to be someone special in life. Maybe a teacher, a soldier, or a police officer. The dreams of the ethnic Baka children of the region like Bernard are unlikely to be realised. Many of their parents don’t see the benefits of modern education, as what is important to them is the present. “The past and the future does not matter,” says David Angoula, a Baka parent whose two sons left school to pursue this traditional role of hunter-gatherer. (1026 Words) - By Ngala Killian Chimtom