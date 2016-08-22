Firefighters make leap to smokejumping
At Winthrop in northern Washington state, rookies are drilled through a five-week training programme to become smokejumpers – firefighters who arrive by parachute to extinguish forest fires. On one hot day in June, Washington resident and freelance photographer, David Ryder, captured what it takes to be “the elite of the elite.” (806 Words) - By Melissa Fares
Smokejumper recruits enter the parachute loft during training at the North Cascades Smokejumper Base in Winthrop, WashingtonREUTERS/David Ryder
Rookie smokejumper Brian Anderson (R) prepares to jump from an airplane with fellow smokejumpers while flying above Winthrop, Washington, U.SREUTERS/David Ryder
A smokejumper leaps from an airplane during a training flight above Winthrop, Washington, U.SCredit: REUTERS/David Ryder
Smokejumper recruit Ross Lindell lands after jumping from a large tower while attached to a zip line at the North Cascades Smokejumper Base in Winthrop, Washington, U.SCredit: REUTERS/David Ryder
