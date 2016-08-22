print logo
Homeless teen graduates high school in two years and heads to college

 Spare Change News - USA 22 August 2016

Washington, D.C. 16-year-old Destyni Tyree is heading to college at the end of the summer. But what makes the achievement of her graduation goals all the more prodigious is she worked her way through high school in just two years while living in the city’s largest homeless shelters. Continuing with the same astuteness, the teen is now crowdfunding the next chapter of her educational journey. (588 Words) - By Samantha J. Gross

Destyni Tyree (right) graduating from Potomac State College this summer Samantha J.Gross

