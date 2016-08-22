Olympic festival “one of the best things to happen to homeless people in Rio”

The 2016 Olympic Games have come to a close, with the gold medals all claimed for another four years. Away from the track and playing fields, an equally momentous occasion saw homeless representatives come together from six nations to perform in a festival of musical, theatrical and artistic events. “I think the festival is one of the best things to have happened to homeless people in Rio,” says choir member João Antonio Leandro. “I really believe the project can change the way Brazilians treat homeless people.” (786 Words) - By Francesca Harrington-Edmans