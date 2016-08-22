Our vendors: Ion (Hinz&Kunzt, Hamburg, Germany)

print logo
Hinz&Kunzt, Hamburg, Germany

 Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 22 August 2016

For his whole life, Romanian-born Ion has grappled with the effects of political decisions made in Eastern Europe in his younger years. He has turned his back on his native land to live in Germany. Now as a Hinz&Kunzt vendor, Ion says, “Selling the paper gives me an anchor.” It is the perfect turn of phrase for a man who dreams of a return to working and living on boats. (492 Words) - By Jonas Füllner

Hinz&Kuntz_Vendor Ion

Hinz&Kuntz vendor Ion  Credit: Hinz&Kuntz/Mauricio Bustamante

This content is only available to members

