Our vendors: Ion (Hinz&Kunzt, Hamburg, Germany)

Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 22 August 2016
For his whole life, Romanian-born Ion has grappled with the effects of political decisions made in Eastern Europe in his younger years. He has turned his back on his native land to live in Germany. Now as a Hinz&Kunzt vendor, Ion says, “Selling the paper gives me an anchor.” It is the perfect turn of phrase for a man who dreams of a return to working and living on boats. (492 Words) - By Jonas Füllner
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news