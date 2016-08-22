Peruvians say “No!” to violence against women

In the first half of 2016 alone, there were 54 femicides and 118 attempted femicides in Peru, according to the nation’s Women’s Ministry. The statistics also indicate that on average 16 people are raped every day. Following the lenient one-year suspended sentence for the rape and attempted femicide by the ex-boyfriend of Arlette Contreras, Peruvians took to the streets in numbers to protest against the rising culture of violence against women. (1114 Words) - By Aramis Castro