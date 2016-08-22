print logo
Peruvians say “No!” to violence against women

 IPS 22 August 2016

In the first half of 2016 alone, there were 54 femicides and 118 attempted femicides in Peru, according to the nation’s Women’s Ministry. The statistics also indicate that on average 16 people are raped every day. Following the lenient one-year suspended sentence for the rape and attempted femicide by the ex-boyfriend of Arlette Contreras, Peruvians took to the streets in numbers to protest against the rising culture of violence against women. (1114 Words) - By Aramis Castro

A group of demonstrators with black crosses, symbolising the victims of femicide in Peru and other countries of Latin America, march down a street in the centre of Lima during an Aug. 13 march against gender violence. Credit: IPS/Noemí Melgarejo

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynskitook part in the march against gender violence in Peru, where 54 femicides and 118 attempted femicides were committed in the first half of 2016 alone. Credit: IPS/Presidency of Peru


