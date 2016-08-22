Shut Out: the pressures on Portland’s rental assistance system due to rising rents

Facing unemployment and astronomic rent increases, formerly-homeless couple Julius Brown and Denise William feared that they would again find themselves on the street. They only avoided a return to living outside thanks to social services, who helped them find a new apartment and provided money to cover up-front costs. But with funds running low, many others are not so lucky in Portland’s white-hot housing market. The solution is simple, says Stacy Borke, director of housing services for social service agency Transition Projects, Inc., “Adding units to the mix is what is going to improve this, for everybody. We have an absolute shortage of housing.” (2032 Words) - By Amanda Waldroupe