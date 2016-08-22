Spazio Bizzaro: the cultural performance space

Nicola Bruni and Cecilia Fumanelli had unconventional dreams by the standards of those living in their small Italian towns. Fuelled with passion and hard work, establishing themselves as a circus performer and musical therapist, respectively, led to the founding of Spazio Bizzarro, a “cultural space where we use circus performance as an educational tool.” Generoso Simeone talks to the couple who have kept their dream alive by creating a sustainable place where many skills are learned away from convention and without a fear of failure. (1044 Words) - By Generoso Simeone