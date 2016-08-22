print logo
Spazio Bizzaro: the cultural performance space

 Scarp de' tenis - Italy 22 August 2016

Nicola Bruni and Cecilia Fumanelli had unconventional dreams by the standards of those living in their small Italian towns. Fuelled with passion and hard work, establishing themselves as a circus performer and musical therapist, respectively, led to the founding of Spazio Bizzarro, a “cultural space where we use circus performance as an educational tool.” Generoso Simeone talks to the couple who have kept their dream alive by creating a sustainable place where many skills are learned away from convention and without a fear of failure. (1044 Words) - By Generoso Simeone

Scarp_Spazio Bizzarro 1

Husband and wife Nicola Bruni and Cecilia Fumanell, the founders of Spazio Bizzarro Spazio Bizzarro, a “cultural space where we use circus performance as an educational tool.” Credit: Generoso Simeone/Scarp de' tenis

Scarp_Spazio Bizzarro 2

The Spazio Bizzarro circus performance space in Casatenovo, northern Italy Credit: Generoso Simeone/Scarp de' tenis


