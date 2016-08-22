The Beatles in Oz: Fan memories of the Fab Four’s first visit down under

“They were so over-exposed, I said no-one would remember them in 12 months. And now we’re still talking about them 52 years later,” said Sydney-based Radio DJ Bob Rogers who travelled with The Beatles in the mid-1960s at the peak of their global adulation. Five decades on and with the release of The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, a new documentary by director Ron Howard, fans recall their experiences of being in the thick of Beatlemania as it hit Australian shores. (1636 Words) - By Anastasia Safioleas