“How do you plan to work with homeless people?” Canadian vendors grill Victoria Mayor

Megaphone - Canada 29 August 2016

Victoria City Mayor Lisa Helps recently invited a crack team of Megaphone vendor-reporters into her office. They quizzed her on about the homelessness crisis, welfare rates and affordability, and even parking in the capital city of British Columbia. In a challenging and revealing interview she pledges to balance the voices of homeless people with property developers – and discloses her favorite way to relax. (1451 Words) - By Megaphone vendors

From left to right, Megaphone vendors Evelyn Baron, Richard Gerrand, Mayor Lisa Helps, and vendors Craig Baron and Delisle Doucet. Megaphone

