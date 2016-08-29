133 Organisations Nominate Syria’s White Helmets for Nobel Peace Prize

The Syrian volunteers who rescue civilians from collapsed buildings – known as the White Helmets – have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by an unprecedentedly large number of organisations. The nomination comes at a difficult time for the group, however, as one of the best known White Helmets, Khaled Omar Harrah, was killed during a rescue operation in Aleppo, Syria in the same week. (837 Words) - By Lyndal Rowlands