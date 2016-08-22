print logo
A real Danish homeless wedding

 Hus Forbi - Denmark 22 August 2016

Hus Forbi editor Poul Struve Nielsen spent a day in sunny June following Gilbert and Cappella’s wedding in the Danish town of Vejle. Both currently homeless, the groom wore his brand new Hus Forbi vendors’ outfit, while his bride was beautifully dressed in more traditional wedding attire. Poul shares the story of this real Danish homeless wedding, and its surprise ending. (1718 Words) - By Poul Struve Nielsen

Hus Forbi vendor Cappella Frick getting ready for her wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen

Hus Forbi vendor Gilbert Frick getting ready in the street before his wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Poul Struve Nielsen

Hus Forbi vendor Gilbert Frick cycling to his wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Poul Struve Nielsen

11- month-old female Saint Bernard, Fie, doing her bridesmaid duties at Gilbert and Cappella Frick's wedding ceremonyCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen

Gilbert and Cappella Frick talking to the media following their wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen

Gilbert and Cappella Frick celebrating with friends on their wedding day at the Parasol in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen

Gilbert Frick lifting his new wife Cappella for a photograph on their wedding day in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen


