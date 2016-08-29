Bradford’s “brilliant” book scheme inspired by country legend Dolly Parton

Big Issue North - UK 29 August 2016
Canterbury Imagine is an initiative which allows 0-5-year-old children in Bradford in the North-West of England to receive monthly books at their homes. A sublime idea on paper, it is not without its challenges. They have no assistance from the city council and face a literacy rate of just 47% in the area. Former journalist and founder Jan Winter relies on the hard work of volunteers and the generosity of donors to keep 1,300 children reading regularly. (1343 Words) - By David Barnett
