Court date set for alleged serial killer who police say targeted San Diego’s homeless

Spare Change News - USA 29 August 2016

The man accused of three murders and two attempted murders of homeless males in San Diego in July this year is set to appear in court on October 7th. With the city’s mayor and homeless services promising to address safety fears among a shocked San Diego homeless community, the Boston Herald’s Jordan Frias reports for Spare Change News. (446 Words) - By Jordan Frias

A suspect photo fit released by the San Diego Police Department following the murders and attempted murders of homeless men in the city. Credit: San Diego Police Department

