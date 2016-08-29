Enslaved in Libya: One woman’s extraordinary escape from Islamic State

Islamic State fighters in Libya have abducted at least 540 refugees in six separate ambushes over the past 18 months. Many of the women captives are being turned into sex slaves to reward the extremist group’s warriors. Reuters heard first-hand accounts from nine such women, now seeking asylum in Europe. Their stories are the first corroborated accounts of how Islamic State turns refugee women into sex slaves, using them as human currency to attract and reward fighters in Libya. (3710 Words) - By Selam Gebrekidan