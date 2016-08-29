print logo
Enslaved in Libya: One woman’s extraordinary escape from Islamic State

 Reuters 29 August 2016

Islamic State fighters in Libya have abducted at least 540 refugees in six separate ambushes over the past 18 months. Many of the women captives are being turned into sex slaves to reward the extremist group’s warriors. Reuters heard first-hand accounts from nine such women, now seeking asylum in Europe. Their stories are the first corroborated accounts of how Islamic State turns refugee women into sex slaves, using them as human currency to attract and reward fighters in Libya. (3710 Words) - By Selam Gebrekidan

Reuters_Enslaved by Isis 1

The hands of Eritrean migrant Ruta Fisehaye are seen as she poses for a photograph in Catania, Italy. Credit: REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters_Enslaved by Isis 2

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya.Credit: REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic


