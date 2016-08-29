Homeless couple’s wedding makes the front page
A newlywed homeless couple made it onto the front page of Denmark’s most-read magazine – INSP’s very own Hus Forbi – this summer. Gilbert and Cappella, better known to their friends as ‘Teddy and Catfish,’ were married on a balmy June day in the Danish town of Vejle. This was no conventional wedding, with the groom riding a bike to the ceremony wearing his Hus Forbi vendor uniform and the couple uncertain about where they would spend their wedding night. With local media attention given to the couple, theirs was a real Danish homeless wedding with a difference. (310 Words) - By Cat Cochrane
Gilbert and Cappella Frick talking to the media following their wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
Hus Forbi vendor Cappella Frick getting ready for her wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
Hus Forbi vendor Gilbert Frick getting ready in the street before his wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Poul Struve Nielsen
Hus Forbi vendor Gilbert Frick cycling to his wedding ceremony in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Poul Struve Nielsen
11- month-old female Saint Bernard, Fie, doing her bridesmaid duties at Gilbert and Cappella Frick's wedding ceremonyCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
Gilbert and Cappella Frick celebrating with friends on their wedding day at the Parasol in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
Gilbert Frick lifting his new wife Cappella for a photograph on their wedding day in Vejle, DenmarkCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
