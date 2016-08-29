Homeless couple’s wedding makes the front page

A newlywed homeless couple made it onto the front page of Denmark’s most-read magazine – INSP’s very own Hus Forbi – this summer. Gilbert and Cappella, better known to their friends as ‘Teddy and Catfish,’ were married on a balmy June day in the Danish town of Vejle. This was no conventional wedding, with the groom riding a bike to the ceremony wearing his Hus Forbi vendor uniform and the couple uncertain about where they would spend their wedding night. With local media attention given to the couple, theirs was a real Danish homeless wedding with a difference. (310 Words) - By Cat Cochrane