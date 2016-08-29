InnerCity Weightlifting: Raising the bar for at-risk youth

Spare Change News - USA 29 August 2016
Boston’s InnerCity Weightlifting is a place where socio-economic barriers are left at the door. Its founder, Jon Feinman, has been keeping youths off the local streets for the past six years by offering a place for 15 to 24-year-olds to not only lift weights but also set a path to realising their career goals. As a result of his education and networking programme, Feinman says, “We’ve got 167 enrolled students, so we’ve got 167 success stories.” (1394 Words) - By Vekonda Luangaphay
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news