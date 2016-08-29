InnerCity Weightlifting: Raising the bar for at-risk youth

Boston’s InnerCity Weightlifting is a place where socio-economic barriers are left at the door. Its founder, Jon Feinman, has been keeping youths off the local streets for the past six years by offering a place for 15 to 24-year-olds to not only lift weights but also set a path to realising their career goals. As a result of his education and networking programme, Feinman says, “We’ve got 167 enrolled students, so we’ve got 167 success stories.” (1394 Words) - By Vekonda Luangaphay