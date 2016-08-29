print logo
No more jail: How ex-offenders in Hamburg are being given a “second chance”

 Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 29 August 2016

For the past 17 years, Mathias Schmarje has been in and out of jail. Having failed to previously keep away from a life of crime, he shares his experience following his recent release from prison. He has secured an apartment in Hamburg thanks to the support received from Integrationshilfen, an association that offers “a second chance” to ex-offenders. Now he is trying to stay on track. (1082 Words) - By Jonas Fueller

Michael Klesper spent many years in prison, though for the last four years, he has enjoyed his freedom.Credit: Mauricio Bustamante

Mathias Schmarje has enjoyed the privileges of a life outside of prison.Mauricio Bustamante

Mathias Schmarje enjoyed his freedom by the coastMauricio Bustamante

Hinz & Kunzt staff member Olli visiting Integrationshilfen, the association that has helped him a great deal

Peter Matthiessen (left) leads the association Integrationshilfen. His colleague Hans-Heinrich Kroll assists in finding people in Hamburg accommodation.Credit: Mauricio Bustamante


