No more jail: How ex-offenders in Hamburg are being given a “second chance”

For the past 17 years, Mathias Schmarje has been in and out of jail. Having failed to previously keep away from a life of crime, he shares his experience following his recent release from prison. He has secured an apartment in Hamburg thanks to the support received from Integrationshilfen, an association that offers “a second chance” to ex-offenders. Now he is trying to stay on track. (1082 Words) - By Jonas Fueller