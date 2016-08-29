Paddle to Nisqually: a canoe journey of 50 indigenous nations

Street Roots - USA 29 August 2016

The 2016 Paddle to Nisqually – the largest canoe journey since the Native American tradition was resurrected in 1989 – not only showcases skill and strength but also preserves native customs and values. As celebrations of cultural regeneration, the annual canoe journeys are the largest intertribal gatherings in the Pacific Northwest. Unlike the Olympics, the goal is not to generate tourism dollars, but regenerate culture and hospitality. (1721 Words) - By Stephen Quirke

