print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Paddle to Nisqually: a canoe journey of 50 indigenous nations

 Street Roots - USA 29 August 2016

The 2016 Paddle to Nisqually – the largest canoe journey since the Native American tradition was resurrected in 1989 – not only showcases skill and strength but also preserves native customs and values. As celebrations of cultural regeneration, the annual canoe journeys are the largest intertribal gatherings in the Pacific Northwest. Unlike the Olympics, the goal is not to generate tourism dollars, but regenerate culture and hospitality. (1721 Words) - By Stephen Quirke

Street Roots_Paddle to Nisqually 2

Tribal communities are greeted upon arrival at The Paddle to NisquallyCredit: G.H Thorn

Street Roots_Paddle to Nisqually 1

Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs conduct a traditional dance during their ceremonial protocol at the 2016 Paddle to Nisqually. Credit: G.H. Thorn


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo