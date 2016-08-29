Situation Kritikal: how music helped healing after attempted suicide

Suicide is the biggest killer of men aged 20-45 in the UK. It is an issue that is personal to York City-based hip hop and grime artist Kritikal Powers, as he has attempted to take his own life in the past. Music has helped him out of that dark place. Despite his outward success, Powers shares his vulnerability to depression and why it’s time for men to break from being “trapped within restrained walls of masculinity.” (624 Words) - By Kelly Mattison