Tracing War Missing Still a Dangerous Quest in Sri Lanka

IPS 29 August 2016

The issue of finding war-related missing people has been contentious since Sri Lanka’s war ended seven years ago. By October the government will set up the Office for Missing Persons, which is expected to coordinate a nationwide tracing programme. But for now, officials who attempt to trace missing people still face intimidation and threats. (775 Words) - By Amantha Perera

The Sri Lankan government has acknowledged there could be as many as 65,000 people missing following three decades of civil war. Credit: Amantha Perera/IPS

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news