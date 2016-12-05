Abortion rights remain a paramount global political question

Liceulice - Serbia 05 December 2016

This report by Tatjana Maksimović for Serbian street paper Liceulice explores the cultural, religious and ethical issues that have shaped abortion rights in Serbia and its neighbouring Balkan states. Latest World Health Organisation figures show around 22 million illegal abortions take place worldwide annually, with at least 50,000 women dying every year as a consequence. (1170 Words) - By Tatjana Maksimović

The subject of abortion is currently a highly political question in Serbia and its neighbouring Balkan states. Credit: Illustration by Sanja Stojkov

