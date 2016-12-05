Brazil’s Amazon rainforest guardians

Almost twice the size of India, the Amazon rainforest absorbs an estimated two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Its preservation is vital in the fight against global warming. Agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) are responsible for preserving the forest within their borders. Due to the country’s deep recession, a 30% drop in Ibama's budget has meant fewer operations this year, evidenced by idle helicopters and jeeps, with no fuel to power them. Reuters talks with Uiratan Barroso, one of Ibama's regional heads of law enforcement, who warns of an onslaught of deforestation. "The loggers are better equipped than we are," he says. (1195 Words) - By Stephen Eisenhammer