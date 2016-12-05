Breaking camp: volunteer memories from the Calais Jungle

More than a month has passed since the official closure of the Calais Jungle. Now, all that is left for those who lived and volunteered there is memories of the camp in Northern France. Big Issue North talks to four English volunteers who recall the good and the bad of their camp experiences. “They are the kindest people I’ve ever met. They will give you something even though they have got nothing. That’s what people don’t get,” says teaching volunteer Sally Kincaid of the refugees. (1680 Words) - By Julie Tomlin