print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Breaking camp: volunteer memories from the Calais Jungle

 Big Issue North - UK 05 December 2016

More than a month has passed since the official closure of the Calais Jungle. Now, all that is left for those who lived and volunteered there is memories of the camp in Northern France. Big Issue North talks to four English volunteers who recall the good and the bad of their camp experiences. “They are the kindest people I’ve ever met. They will give you something even though they have got nothing. That’s what people don’t get,” says teaching volunteer Sally Kincaid of the refugees. (1680 Words) - By Julie Tomlin

BIN_Memories from Calais Jungle 2

Josh McDonald provided a space, like the one pictured, here young men living in the Calais Jungle could train and exercise. Credit: Courtesy of Big Issue North

BIN_Memories from Calais Jungle 1

“I just couldn’t let the danger stop me bringing the voices and movements of the people to the UK,” says choreographer and Calais Jungle volunteer Rita Marcalo. Credit: Courtesy of Big Issue North


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo